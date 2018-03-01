MP schoolgirl, upset over exam paper, commits suicide

She died while undergoing treatment at the district hospital here yesterday night, hospital police post incharge Dayal Dehariya said. (Picture for representation purpose) She died while undergoing treatment at the district hospital here yesterday night, hospital police post incharge Dayal Dehariya said. (Picture for representation purpose)

A 16-year-old schoolgirl allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison because she had apparently answered her English exam paper poorly, police said today.

Police said that the girl, a student of Class 8, had returned to her house in Babli village in Ugli area here and then consumed poison yesterday afternoon.

“She said that she consumed poison as she had not done well in her English paper. We then rushed her to hospital,” the girl’s father, Sawanlal, told PTI.

She died while undergoing treatment at the district hospital here yesterday night, hospital police post incharge Dayal Dehariya said.

“She died after being treated for over four hours. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya