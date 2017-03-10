MP says 3 sarpanches stopped from attending PM meet for wearing hijab

Three women panchayat heads from Kerala were stopped from attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Gandhinagar because they were wearing hijab, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP, E T Mohammed Basheer said in the Lok Sabha Thursday. Minister for Drinking Water Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi denied the allegations.

Three women sarpanches from Kerala had gone to attend Swachh Shakti 2017 — a convention of women sarpanches addressed by Modi on Wednesday — Basheer said during Zero Hour. He said the three were initially stopped as they were wearing a hijab, but after an argument with security personnel were allowed to attend the event on the condition that they remove their headscarves, Basheer said, adding “the PM should apologise”.