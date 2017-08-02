MP salaries have been hiked with no justifiable performance to support it: Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi. (Express File Photo) BJP MP Varun Gandhi. (Express File Photo)

What is more serious — MPs seeking a salary raise or them asking for it without working?

The crux of the matter is that MPs in our country have complete autonomy in matters relating to their salary. Such unfettered power has allowed us to increase our salary 400 per cent in a decade and 1250 per cent in two decades, with no justifiable performance to support it. The decline in parliamentary sittings remains a complex problem with no easy answer. Only 29 per cent of the Bills were referred to committees for scrutiny in the 16th Lok Sabha; 41 per cent of the Bills introduced in the last 10 years have passed without a debate.

Do you think MPs’ salary should be linked to their performance or attendance?

Linking salaries to performance would be difficult given the varying interpretations of “performance”. Would a Constitutional Bill debate that leads to a Bill being rejected be deemed as non-performance? My argument is that a statutory body, independent of any overarching powers from MPs, should be established to decide on our compensation.

When you suggest that MPs cannot expect a salary hike, is it not unfair to those who do not have any other source of income?

I am advocating that salaries be fair and reasonable, with increments granted through an institutionalised process run by an independent body. It is not that MPs should not expect a salary hike, but that their priority should not be a salary hike. Parliament is not merely a political force, but also a moral one. To be a part of this prestigious body itself means you abide by the dictum ‘service before self’.

There is an argument that raising MPs’ salaries is one way to prevent them from becoming corrupt.

Whether one is corrupt depends on one’s moral fibre and has little, if any, link to how much one is paid. Corruption exists in high and low paying jobs. Therefore, a month’s salary might not necessarily be the deciding factor in preventing one from indulging in corruption.

Do you think your suggestion would get support from MPs, including those from your party?

I’m sure that the proposal will be taken in the right spirit and would undergo appropriate legislative scrutiny. It is a step towards increased transparency and accountability in Parliamentary spending.

