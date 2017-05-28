MP revokes collector’s transfer day after BJP notice to ex-minister

Former minister Kamal Patel and his son Sudeep, a panchayat leader Former minister Kamal Patel and his son Sudeep, a panchayat leader

The Madhya Pradesh government has revoked the order to transfer Harda Collector Shrikant Banoth to Bhopal. The 2009 batch officer was shunted out three days ago allegedly under pressure from a former BJP minister.

The decision comes a day after the ruling BJP served a showcause notice on former revenue minister Kamal Patel asking why he should not be suspended for anti-party activities. Patel had opened a front against Banoth and other officers from three other districts, alleging that the administration was doing little to stop illegal mining that was rampant in the Narmada riverbed.

Banoth had externed Patel’s son Sudeep, vice-president of Khirkiya Janpad Panchayat, from Harda and four other districts for a year on May 23. Sudeep has more than a dozen cases against him in Harda. Banoth was then suspended with Patel seeking the transfer of three more collectors.

Patel said that he had nothing to say because it was the government that had transferred the Collector. He had claimed that Banoth had threatened to book him under false cases. Patel denied that he and his son Sudeep were behind celebratory comments posted on Facebook after the Collector’s transfer.

