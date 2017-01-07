MP: Remains of 2 temples discovered, 20 idols of deities found

Remains of two temples were discovered and 20 idols of deities belonging to 11th and 12th centuries were found during escavation work in Devbadla area near Veelpaan village in Sehore district, an official said Saturday. The archaeologists found this treasure trove during the excavation work that was going on at the site, Anupam Rajan, Commissioner of Directorate of Archaeological Archives and Museum (DAAM) said.

“A team of DAAM found the remains of the two temples and 20 idols of Hindu deities’ belonging to the Parmar era, which dates back to 11th and 12th centuries, in Sehore district recently,” DAAM Commissioner Anupam Rajan said.

He said the remains of the two temples – one of Lord Shiva and another of Lord Vishnu, show that they were destroyed in a natural calamity.

Rajan said the temples are going to be rebuilt and the ancient idols of Brahma, Gauri, Bhuvarah, Devi Laxmi, Yogini and Shiv-Nataraj will be kept at a temple.