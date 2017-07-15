MP officer transferred, writes to PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

A revenue officer in Madhya Pradesh, who was once transferred for a pro-Narendra Modi Facebook post, has now accused the BJP government of transferring her again because she acted against two influential persons linked to the party.

Bioara Tehsildar Amita Singh Tomar has sought the Prime Minister’s intervention to stall her transfer, claiming she was being harassed by frequent transfers, the latest to Sidhi district, hundreds of kilometres away.

“I have removed encroachments made by influential persons. Is that the reason to send me so far? Otherwise, no one has complained against me, no one has accused me of corruption and no file remains pending with me. I always take the lead in removing encroachments and top in revenue recovery,’’ Tomar said in her letter.

Rajgarh Collector Karmaveer Sharma said, “It’s a routine transfer. It’s the transfer season when even IAS and IPS officers are being shifted.’’ He said Tomar should have spoken to her seniors before going public.

