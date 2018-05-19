MP minister Narottam Mishra gets reprieve in paid news case

Narottam Mishra Narottam Mishra

In a major relief to Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra, the Delhi High Court on Friday set aside an Election Commission (EC) order disqualifying him over charges of paid news. The high court bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sunil Gaur said there was no proof that he (Mishra) had paid for the publication of offending articles before the 2008 Assembly election. The bench said both the EC and a single-judge bench of the high court, which had upheld Mishra’s disqualification, had erred in their decision. “…as there was no manner of proof that could be reasonably accepted by a tribunal established by law, to conclude that Mishra had incurred, directly or indirectly, or had authorised through his agent the incurring of direct or indirect expenditure on his behalf for the publication of the 42 offending articles/features/ election appeals,” the bench said.

“The content of a media article, or a news feature or series of features on particular candidates should ordinarily not be regulated indirectly through the directives of the EC, they essentially fall within the domain of free speech,” the bench said in its 80-page verdict. “But the right of the man or woman, who is the ultimate sovereign, to be fully informed can be achieved if there is scope for dissemination of ideas and information about candidates,” it added.

The EC had disqualified Mishra on a complaint filed by Congress leader Rajendra Bharti, who had contested against the BJP leader in the election. Mishra, who won from Datia Assembly constituency, moved the Supreme Court on July 12 last year against the EC’s decision. The apex court had transferred the matter to the Delhi High Court to be decided before the July 17, 2017, presidential poll. On July 14 last year, the single-judge bench had upheld the EC’s decision.

Mishra’s plea for an interim stay against the order to enable him to vote in the presidential election was also declined by a division bench on July 16. He had, thereafter, moved the apex court. The top court on July 28, 2017, put the poll panel’s decision in abeyance and requested the Delhi High Court to expeditiously hear his appeal. The BJP leader had contended before the high court that the EC’s order disqualifying him pertained to an election in 2008 and his subsequent tenure from 2013 would remain unaffected.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App