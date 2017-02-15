MP man sent money to Jammu duo held for ‘spying for ISI’, say cops

Balram Singh, main suspect in the SIM box fraud racket busted by the MP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), had deposited around Rs 30,000 on four different dates in accounts of Satwinder and Dado, arrested in Jammu in the same case in November last year, a top MP officer said Tuesday.

“In the money deposit slips, Balram had mentioned his telephone number, which corroborated his links with those arrested in Jammu,” Superintendent of Police, ATS (MP), Pranay Nagvanshi said.

Balram and 10 others were arrested last week for allegedly running parallel phone exchanges to route calls through the internet, making them appear local calls.