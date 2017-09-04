MP man held for making obscene calls to Telangana women cops

Agrawal was arrested by a team of Telangana police. He used to obtain the mobile numbers of women police personnel through the internet and then make obscene calls to them at night. (Representational Image) Agrawal was arrested by a team of Telangana police. He used to obtain the mobile numbers of women police personnel through the internet and then make obscene calls to them at night. (Representational Image)

A 32-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly making obscene phone calls to the women police officials in Telangana, police said.

A team of Telangana police arrested the man, identified as Durgesh Agrawal, from Sabji Mandi area of the city Sunday, Kotwali police station in-charge Yogendra Jadaun said.

“Agrawal was arrested by a team of Telangana police. He used to obtain the mobile numbers of women police personnel through the internet and then make obscene calls to them at night,” he added.

Jadaun said that a woman sub inspector of Telangana police had made a complaint that she had been receiving obscene calls since a long time.

“After the complaint, the crime branch of Telangana police investigated the matter and found that the phone number belonged to the accused, a resident of Morena. Thereafter, he was arrested,” he said.

Crime Branch (Telangana police) sub inspector Satyanarayan said that Agrawal’s call data records revealed that he had made calls to over 300 women police officers, including an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Telangana, since January this year.

