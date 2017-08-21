MP inspector suspended after face-off with SJM members

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A police inspector in Burhanpur town of Madhya Pradesh has been suspended after he confronted supporters of RSS-affiiated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) over an anti-China protest leading to a road blockade. The in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, Pradeep Walter, told The Indian Express that a constable informed him Saturday that SJM supporters had formed a human chain as part of an anti-China protest and blocked a road at Burhanpur’s Shanwara area.

On reaching the spot, he asked the principal of the RSS-run Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Satyanarayan Lovanshi, who was leading the stir, if they had taken permission for the protest, Walter said. To this, he said, Lovanshi replied that the SJM wanted to take permission, but could not as there was no one to accept the application.

“Permission or no permission, we will go ahead with the protest because it is in national interest,” Walter quoted Lovanshi as saying. He said a heated exchange followed and he ordered Lovanshi be taken to the police station. Subsequently, SJM supporters gathered outside the police station and demanded Walter’s suspension. They did not budge till a police officer announced the suspension. No case was registered against Lovanshi or any other protester.

Burhanpur SP R R S Parihar said Walter has been suspended and a probe ordered against him. The SP said he had to suspend Walter under pressure after protesters threatened to call a bandh. RSS Burhanpur district Karyawah Jagdish Wadhe said, “Do you need permission for display of patriotism? Is Lovanshi a criminal that he was held by the collar?”

