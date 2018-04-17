MP High Court stays rustication of student who called teachers ‘unpatriotic’

Asma Khan was rusticated on March 21 after she criticized the college teachers for refusing permission to her organization, Bhagat Kranti Dal (BKD), to hold a function to observe the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh. Asma Khan was rusticated on March 21 after she criticized the college teachers for refusing permission to her organization, Bhagat Kranti Dal (BKD), to hold a function to observe the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stayed the rustication order of a government college student in Bhopal who was penalized for calling her teachers “unpatriotic” in a Facebook post.

Asma Khan, a Second Year Science student of Government Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalay, was rusticated on March 21 after she criticized the college teachers for refusing permission to her organization, Bhagat Kranti Dal (BKD), to hold a function to observe the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh.

BKD had alleged that the action against Asma was taken under pressure from ABVP, the rival students’ organization it had defeated in the elections held in October 2017.

The 19-year-old student approached the state human rights commission, higher education department and state minority commission before moving the high court arguing that she was not given an opportunity to explain her position.

ALSO READ | Bhopal student who took on ABVP rusticated over Facebook post

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the matter, the operation of the rustication order dated March 22 shall remain stayed and subject to the eligibility, petitioner (Asma Khan) is permitted to appear for the fourth semester examination. However, her results shall not be declared without the leave of this court. The petitioner shall not claim any equity on the basis of this interim order,’’ said justice Vivek Rusia while issuing notices to the college principal, Commissioner, Higher Education and the state government.

The college principal argued that the decision to rusticate Asma was taken by the teachers’ body and unless she offered written apology it won’t be revoked. Refusing to apologise, the student and BKD held protests demanding revocation of the rustication order.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd