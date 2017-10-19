MP govt wants more women to be in driving seat

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh government is launching a campaign to encourage women to hone their driving skills and get driving licences. The campaign, ‘Aao Bhaiyya Tumhe Sair Karaoon’ will be launched on `Bhaidooj’ (a festival that celebrates brother-sister bonding), Minister for Women and Child Development Archana Chitnis said on Thursday.

“A provision for preparing driving licences (whose colour will be pink) free of cost for women and girls has been made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In order to encourage women and girls to get driving licences, a campaign with a tagline, ‘Aao Bhaiyya Tumhe Sair Karaoon’, will be launched from Bhaidooj (October 21),” she told PTI.

“Increased urbanisation means more mobility for women. So there is a need for special campaigns so that women and girls get driving licenses with ease, Chitnis said. A temporary driving licence is valid for six months. During this period, driving training will be imparted to women through 94 institutes across the state, she said.

“This will encourage women to adopt driving as a profession. Another campaign, “Operation Driving Shaurya”, will also be conducted in this regard. “This campaign will begin from November 1 and continue till the International Women’s Day (March 8),” she added.

