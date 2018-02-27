MP Governor Anandiben Patel praises govt’s pro-farmer steps

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/file) Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/file)

The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly began on Monday with Governor Anandiben Patel asserting that the state government under its ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ agenda was ensuring that benefits of schemes reached everyone irrespective of caste, religion and class.

She praised Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, awards received from the Centre for increasing agricultural production and other pro-farmers steps taken by the state government. Patel only read select portions of the 139-paragraph speech with the Opposition MLAs trying to pick holes in the points she covered in the 19-minute speech.

Congress members raised slogans demanding loan waiver when the Governor completed her address.

