MP government announces power subsidy to benefit farmers

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a subsidy of Rs 8,700 crore to electricity consumers on tariff implemented by the state electricity regulatory commission for 2017-18.

The BJP government claimed farmers will benefit the most because as much as Rs 8,400 crore out of the amount will be availed of by the agriculture sector.

Farmers will have to pay Rs 1,400 per horse power per year and the rest will be borne by the government. SC/ST farmers holding one hectare land and consuming up to 5 horse power will get free electricity. Agriculture consumers having permanent connections will get Rs 1.70 subsidy per unit.

