MP forms SIT to probe rape case against MLA

Police on Tuesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case involving a journalism student and Congress MLA Hemant Katare, who have levelled a slew of allegations against each other.

The 21-year-old student was in jail since January 24 after she was allegedly caught accepting Rs 5 lakh from the MLA whose late father Satyadev Katare was leader of Opposition in the Assembly. She had sent a complaint from jail accusing the legislator of rape and intimidation. She got bail on Monday but came out of jail on Tuesday. After her release, she accused the MLA and police of framing her. “I did not blackmail him but was a victim of blackmail,” she said, alleging that the legislator exploited her and blackmailed her with videos and photos shot at a gym he owns.

So far, three FIRs have been lodged. The nine-member SIT headed by Bhopal (south SP) Rahul Kumar Lodha will probe charges in the FIRs.

