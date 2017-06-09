MP farmers’ unrest: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says he will sit on fast to bring peace

Top News
In the wake of escalating farmers’ agitation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said he will sit on a fast on Saturday in order to bring about peace and that he will hear grievances of the agitated farmers, who have been protesting since June 1 demanding loan waiver and better prices for the farm produce, among other things. “I will sit on a fast in the open and run my government so that farmers can approach me for discussion,” Chouhan told a press meet.
Putting emphasis on law and order, the Madhya Pradesh CM stated that negative elements will be dealt with strongly and claimed that some people have handed over stones to youth.
On Tuesday, protests turned violent as five farmers were killed and six others injured in police firing in Mandsaur district, the epicentre of agitation. The agitation showed no signs of abating with the farmers protests reaching the doorsteps of the state capital Bhopal on Friday. Incidents of arson and stone-pelting were reported in Fanda area. In response, police baton-charged the protesters and arrested at least 27 of them in the area, some 20 km outside Bhopal.
Meanwhile, a political slugfest has erupted over the issue with the Congress blaming the Chouhan-led government of neglecting farmers’ issues and the ruling BJP accusing the opposition party of fueling protests.
In the wake of the prevailing situation, around 1,300 personnel of the paramilitary force were sent to Madhya Pradesh to help the state government restore peace and bring back normalcy.
With inputs from agencies
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 9, 2017 at 7:41 pmIndian Jawans being used to fire on Indian Kisans. Gone are the days of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. Fasting after eating is hypocracyReply
- Jun 9, 2017 at 7:33 pmSir, no need to go on fast, it is better to empower and alert the concerned authorities dea with agriculture departments of the State to resolve the main issues of farmers and their families who faced lot of loss in agro-products. Further, it is also a good step that you are going to personally meet the aggrieved farmers to redress their problems. Hopefully, your positive approach will be immense valuable for welfare and progress of farmers in the State. Therefore generate confidence and pursue the matter in meticulous manner to sort out the burning issues.Reply
- Jun 9, 2017 at 7:16 pmFrom bullets to ga.n.dhigiri? Chaddis have this remarkable quality of chameleons , a new ideology a day. Like a Kamathipura pr0st1.tute serving a new client every hour. They had begun with being being the bed partners of the British singing long live the emperor. Now they sing long live the gaumata and then go and rape their mother to produce Vishnu avatars. The most unprincipled bunch of uneducated goons ever.Reply