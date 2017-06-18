MP farmer unrest: Jyotiraditya Scindia meets kin of those killed

Jyotiraditya Scindia meets relatives of a farmer near Mandsaur. Jyotiraditya Scindia meets relatives of a farmer near Mandsaur.

Denied permission few days ago to meet the family members of protesters killed in police firing during the farmer unrest, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday left for Mandsaur in an unannounced visit. He headed for Mandsaur after the party’s 72-hour satyagraha culminated in Khalghat in Dhar district in a kisan mahapanchayat. All Congress leaders, except Digvijaya Singh, attended the event.

The Guna MP called on relatives of some of the victims he had wanted to meet on June 13 but was detained on way to Mandsaur by the administration, which said prohibitory orders were still in force. AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi was also not allowed to meet the relatives on June 8.

Scindia, who chose not to announce his visit till late afternoon, on way to Mandsaur managed to visit relatives of five protesters who died in police firing on June 6 and one who died in police custody on June 8.

Both Scindia and party leader Kamal Nath alleged that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who ended his 28-hour fast in Bhopal on June 11, was being dishonest because the event was scripted.

At Khalghat, the Congress leaders vowed to uproot the BJP government in the 2018 assembly elections. PCC chief Arun Yadav said the Congress would waive off loans of farmers if it came to power.

