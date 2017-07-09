Madhya Pradesh farmer uses teenage daughters to plough farm

Madhya Pradesh farmer’s daughters plowing the field in Sehore. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Madhya Pradesh farmer’s daughters plowing the field in Sehore. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Severe financial constraints forced a farmer in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district to take help from his two daughters to plough their fields as the family doesn’t have money to buy oxen, ANI reported on Sunday. Hailing from the Basantpur Pangri village, Sardar Kahla claimed he does not have enough money to buy oxen for ploughing. “I do not have enough money to buy or take care of bulls for ploughing. Both my daughters quit their schooling due to financial crisis,” he said.

In visuals provided by ANI, Kahla’s two teenaged daughters can be seen ploughing the field. Radhika, 14 and Kunti, 11 years dropped out of school due to the family’s financial condition.

District Public Relation Officer (DPRO) Ashish Sharma said the administration has been looking into the matter. “The farmer has been instructed not to use children for such activities. Whatever help he can be given under governmental schemes, administration is looking into it,” he said.

Over 30 farmers in the state have committed suicide since the protests in in Mandsaur. Six were killed when police opened fire at protesters demanding crop loan waiver and better remuneration for their produce. The Madhya Pradesh government eventually launched a new debt relief scheme – Krishi Rin Samadhan Yojana — for the farmers. The cabinet has reportedly allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the scheme.

