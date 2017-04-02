MP EVM tampering row: Cong lashes out on BJP, Election Commissioner

In the wake of the ongoing allegations of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being tampered in a demonstration exercise in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress party on Saturday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and the Election Commisioner for, accusing them of indulging in election malpractices. Congress leader Shobha Oza asserted that the BJP is tampering with the election process, further suspecting the involvement of the election Commissioner.

“In a video, the election commissioner is seen threatening the media to not expose the truth regarding the situation in EVM. This shows how the BJP is mishandling the process,” Oza told ANI.

Additionally, Oza revealed that a Congress delegation has met the Election Commission demanding free and fair elections across the state of Madhya Pradesh.

“Parties must abide by the rules that have been framed with regards to the electoral process. The delegation has asked the election commission to look into the installation of VVPAT or resort to manual voting,” she added.

The Election Commission on Saturday decided to send a team of senior officials prior to the upcoming by-election in Madhya Pradesh.

A panel of three IAS and IPS officers, each being deputed as District Election Officer-cum-collector and Superintendent of Police of Bhind for supervising the polls.

This decision came following media reports that VVPAT deployed for an assembly by-poll was only dispensing slips of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) symbol during a demonstration exercise.

By-polls in Ater Assembly constituency in Bhind district and at Bandhavgarh Assembly segment in Umaria district will take place on April 9.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now