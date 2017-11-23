MP cop booked for ‘sexual harassment’

Representational Image Representational Image

An Assistant Superintendent of Police was booked on Wednesday for alleged sexual harassment of a female constable who works under him at the police headquarters in Bhopal. ASP Rajendra Verma was booked under Section 354A of the IPC in Jahangirabad Police Station after an internal inquiry committee found him guilty of harassment and recommended lodging of FIR.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old victim had unsuccessfully tried to meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the police headquarters where he held a meeting with senior police officials .

When reporters asked Chouhan why he was not meeting the victim and one more woman who had also accused a senior police officer of harassment, he said Home Minister Bhupendra Singh would meet them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App