MP constable held for April 2 Bharat bandh violence

Bharat Bandh: Rajasthan, MP, UP and Punjab saw widespread protests in which scores were injured, hundreds detained.

In possibly the first arrest of a policeman in connection with the violence during Bharat bandh on April 2 in Madhya Pradesh, Vineet Mourya, a constable of SC/ST police station in Morena, has been arrested.

The 28-year-old was charged with attempt to murder, conspiracy, assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of duty, acts endangering life or personal safety of others and rioting, and sent to jail. He was among those charged with uprooting railway lines, throwing stones at Chhattisgarh Express and rioting.

In-charge of Morena GRP police station Haricharan Lal told The Indian Express that there was sufficient evidence against Vineet, who was caught on video indulging in violence along with others. Five days ago, he was suspended, and was arrested Sunday.

Collectors of Morena, Bhind and Gwalior districts — which bore the brunt of violence on April 2 — sought details from police stations about FIRs in which government employees are listed among the accused.

Bhind collector Ilayaraj T said four employees who posted objectionable comments on social media were suspended. On Monday, he asked police stations to provide details of government employees whose names figure in the FIRs. Morena collector Bhaskar Lakshakar said four or five employees were identified for their alleged involvement in criminal activities during the bandh.

