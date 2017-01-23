MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces sops for students of SC/ST communities

Amid recent controversy over caste-based reservation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a number of sops for the students of SC/ST communities including setting up of special coaching centres to ensure their admission in national institutes. (Source: Express Photo) Amid recent controversy over caste-based reservation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a number of sops for the students of SC/ST communities including setting up of special coaching centres to ensure their admission in national institutes. (Source: Express Photo)

Amid recent controversy over caste-based reservation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a number of sops for the students of SC/ST communities including setting up of special coaching centres to ensure their admission in national institutes. “State government will establish special coaching centres for SC (Scheduled Caste) and ST (Scheduled Tribe) students to ensure their admission in educational institutions of national repute. These centres will provide free of cost coaching to such students,” Chouhan announced here on Monday.

The Chief Minister was inaugurating state level leadership camp of the talented students belonging to SC/ST communities. Chouhan reiterated that the state government would deposit fee of SC/ST students on their selection in the IITs, IIMs, national law colleges, medical institutes or any other educational institute of national repute.

He announced launch of ‘Mukhyamantri Vidushi Yojana’ under which 50 girls of SC/ST communities would be selected from class sixth and the state government would bear education expenses these girls up to their higher studies.

Chief Minister said that his government would develop the infrastructure and provide equipment of international level for sports training centres set up for SC/ST students after identifying games of their interests.

He told the gathering of SC/ST students that ‘Bharat Darshan’ (India Tour) would be organised from next financial year for the students selected for the state level leadership camp.

While informing about the state government’s decision, Chouhan said SC/ST students securing more than 75 per cent marks in class twelfth are being given a laptop. Similarly, those getting admission in colleges would be provided a smart phone, he added.

During the programme, Chouhan honoured the talented students of SC/ST communities.

The state level leadership camp for the talented students of SC/ST communities is organised every year by state government.