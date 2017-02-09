MP ATS busts espionage racket, 13 arrested

Madhya Pradesh ATS chief S Shami. (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news) Madhya Pradesh ATS chief S Shami. (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news)

Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad held a presser on Thursday to inform about arrests — 13 in total — made in an espionage racket bust since November 2016. According to news agency ANI, MP ATS chief Sanjeev Shami told reporters, “In November 2016, two men were arrested in Jammu for collecting and using information of strategic interests for espionage.”

Further investigation led the police to Satna, where a person funding the two arrested in Jammu was found. Shami said the police have since arrested five persons from Gwalior, three from Bhopal, two from Jabalpur and one from Satna.

Giving details of the case, the ATS chief said, “They converted internet calls to cellular network and acted as medium for overseas handlers to contact people in India.” He added: “The complicity of some employees of telecom companies has also surfaced.”