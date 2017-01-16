MP: Additional irrigation facility for 13 lakh hectare land

In order to augment agriculture growth in the state for farmers Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that additional irrigation facility will be provided in 13 lakh hectare area in the state. Besides the state is also providing Rs 26,000 subsidy on five horse power water pumps to farmers in the state, he said.

“A subsidy of Rs 26,000 on five horse power pumps is being provided to farmers and additional irrigation facility will be provided on 13 lakh hectare area in the state,” Chouhan said yesterday laying the foundation of Lift Irrigation Scheme to be constructed at a cost of Rs 350 crore at village Bistan of Khargone district.

Chouhan further said that irrigation facility has been provided on 5.50 lakh hectare area through Narmada River during the last 11 years. Beside this 2400 megawatt electricity has been generated. Also potable water to 16 district of the state and water to industries is being supplied from Narmada river. The state government will provide water in all the parts of the Khargone district for irrigation. “Our aim is to provide the irrigation facility to the farmers to make the agriculture a profitable occupation and to double the farmers’ income. The state government will take concrete steps in this regard,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing public welfare schemes of the state government, Chouhan mentioned that every poor of the state will have their own house and land till 2022. The Bistan lift irrigation scheme will provide irrigation facility on 1.23 lakh hectare command area of Khandwa, Khargone and Badwani districts through canals of Indira Sagar irrigation Project.

Areas which are situated at high level where irrigation water is not possible by canals will get the lift irrigation facility. The lift irrigation scheme will provide irrigation facility on 22,000 hectare area. The specialty of the scheme is such that an outlet will be provided on every 2.5 hectare area which will provide minimum 20 meter high pressure to enable farmers to irrigate their lands adopting sprinkler or drip irrigation system. This scheme will be completed in 30 months period. More than 60,000 people of 92 villages will be benefited by this scheme.