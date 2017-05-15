MP: Three on way to attend PM’s event killed in accident, 25 hurt

Three persons were killed and 25 others injured when a bus carrying people to Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh overturned near Ramnagar village in Dindori district today, a police official said. The deceased included two persons who were standing near the bus. The victims were on their way to Amarkantak to take part in the concluding function of ‘Namami Devi Narmade Sewa Yatra’ which the Prime Minister is slated to attend later in the day.

The accident occurred this morning when the bus driver lost control over the vehicle following which it overturned killing one and injuring 25 other passengers. The bus also crushed two persons standing on the roadside, Karanjia police station in-charge Mukesh Pandre said. The two persons on the roadside were also going to Amarkantak in another bus. They had alighted at the spot when they were hit by the other vehicle, he said.

While the two, hailing from Katni, were yet to be identified, the other deceased bus passenger was identified as Yogesh Singh (37). The injured persons are rushed to nearby hospitals. The event at Amarkantak, the place in Anooppur district where the river originates, will mark the conclusion of the yatra. The prime minister will unveil a roadmap for steps to be taken for the conservation of the Narmada river in MP.

