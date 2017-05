The vehicle overturned in Jabalpur. (Source: ANI photo) The vehicle overturned in Jabalpur. (Source: ANI photo)

At least 11 persons were killed and 15 others injured after a vehicle overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city on Thursday morning, according to the news agency ANI.

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd