Moving ahead while keeping allies along necessary: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that BJP and its forerunner Jana Sangh have led all movements of national interest, patriotism and nationalism after Independence and BJP was “soaked in the colour of patriotism”. Addressing BJP leaders at the inauguration of the party’s new central office on Sunday, he said there was a period in the country when people, inspired with sentiments of patriotism developed during the freedom movement, entered politics and also led the movements in their own way.

“They might have been associated with the Congress during the freedom movement, but in their political lives after Independence, they propagated separate ideologies and founded separate parties,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister recalled the contribution of party veteran L K Advani, who was present at the event, in the growth of BJP. He asserted that democracy was BJP’s core value. He also recalled the work of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government and stressed on the need to keep allies along in a democratic manner. “Politics of alliance is obvious in multi-party system. Making alliance and separations for self-interests are different things but the practice of moving ahead while keeping the allies along is also necessary,” he said.

He said that in the Vajpayee-led government, the experiment of taking allies along and maintaining the balance of regional aspirations was successful.

The remark comes at a time when BJP’s ties with allies TDP and Shiv Sena have strained. About the new BJP headquarters, he said the building was not meant for fulfilling personal aspirations, but for meeting expectations of crores of people across the country.

Earlier, BJP chief Amit Shah said the new 1.70 lakh sqft was the biggest office of any political party anywhere in the world. Shah said the new headquarters was equipped with advanced facilities, including video-conferencing with state and district units offices.

