Moving AC bus catches fire in Jharkhand, passengers safe

- Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: India score 337/6 after 147 from Rohit Sharma and 113 from Virat Kohli against New Zealand at Green Park
- Twinkle Khanna comes to rescue of Akshay Kumar on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge controversy
- Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan to Rohan Mehra, all the haters and supporters of Hina Khan. Which side are you?
A moving air-conditioned luxury bus carrying 40 passengers caught fire on NH-33 near Ramgarh town in the district following a short circuit Sunday. All the passengers and staff members of the bus were safe. The bus caught fire near Patel Chowk on the outskirts of Ramgarh after one of its rear tyres punctured followed by a short circuit, Ramgarh SP Kishore Kaushal said. All the passengers alighted from the bus with help from local people before the fire spread.
A fire tender doused the blaze but the bus was badly burnt, police said. .An alternative arrangement was made to send the passengers to their destination. The bus, owned by a private company and was plying with approval from the Bihar tourism department, was on its way from Patna to Ranchi.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App