Movie cut from Guwahati halls, director gets ULFA chief to issue warning

ACCUSING THEATRE-OWNERS in Guwahati of removing his Assamese film Shakira Ahibo Bakultolor Bihuloi from screens despite a “good” crowd, to make way for Bollywood movies Raees and Kaabil, a local filmmaker took an unusual step Tuesday. He wrote a letter to the chief of militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

Within hours, Paresh Barua, who police say is hiding in Myanmar close to China’s Yunnan province, appeared on a local TV channel and issued a warning to theatre-owners. “An Assamese film should not be taken off just to accommodate Shah Rukh Khan’s Hindi film (Raees). If halls don’t continue screening the Assamese film wherever it is running well, we will be compelled to register our protest,” said Barua.

For now, the theatre-owners have dug their heels in. They claim that the Bollywood movies were slated for a January 25 release months before, they had informed film-maker Himangshu Prasad Das well in time, and the Assamese movie was facing a poor turnout.

Police, meanwhile, say they are tracking Barua’s threat but a case has not been registered yet.

According to Das, a 2008 alumnus of National School of Drama (NSD), most theatre-owners had removed his film “deliberately” to make more money from Hindi films. “I admit there was very low turnout in some halls. But why did they remove it from halls where the number of viewers was gradually rising?” said Das.

Confirming that he had posted an “open letter” to Barua on his Facebook account, Das told The Indian Express that he had also appealed to other organisations, including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Assam Chalachitra Samaj, an organisation of the local film fraternity. “I am not the first to have written an open letter to Paresh Barua. You will find many such appeals in local newspapers,” he said.

In his “open letter” to Barua on Facebook, Das wrote: “The way you are carrying your dreams of independence, we too are struggling to carry forward our cultural struggle as Assamese…My film released on January 20 was gradually gaining popularity when a circle having vested interests started working to remove it to accommodate two Hindi films. This is not a crisis of just one Assamese film, but of our (Assamese) pride. If we cannot live with our distinct identity, then what would be the identity of the (Assamese) people when Assam one day becomes independent? Waiting eagerly for your reactions.”

‘Shakira Ahibo Bakultolor Bihuloi (Shakira will come for Bihu in Bakultol village)’ is the story of a village where some people whip up passions saying that Colombian pop star Shakira was visiting for the Bihu festival. Their aim is to collect money for repairing an embankment for which the villagers had earlier refused to contribute. After funds pour in, the organisers present Shakira Khatun, a woman who had lost her mental balance after her only son died in floods the previous year.

Chinmay Sharma, owner of Anuradha, one of Guwahati’s most prestigious theatres, said that he had offered only five days since January 20 to Das because his theatre was booked for Raaes and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil from Wednesday — Das had agreed, he claimed.

“We had bookings from January 25 for Raaes and Kaabil three months ago. When this filmmaker approached us, we told him he would get only five days from January 20, to which he had agreed. I had also promised to accommodate him later if his film drew crowds. He agreed to this, too. Now he is making an unnecessary issue,” said Sharma.

On Wednesday, a group of about 100 persons staged a dharna in front of Sharma’s 887-seat theatre.

Sharma said that contrary to Das’ claim, the Assamese movie did not draw much crowds. “Occupancy during those five days was around 22-23 per cent, which is not good. Compared to this film, two Assamese films that we screened earlier in the past two months — Rodor Chithi and Doordarshan Eti Jantra — saw 45-50 per cent occupancy,” he said.

Sharma said he did not approach police after Barua’s threat. “But the (ULFA) statement is out in the open. It is up to the police,” he said. Two other theatres in Guwahati — Vandana and Urvashi — ran Das’s movie till Thursday with less than 20-per-cent occupancy, sources said.

“We have seen the threat. No one has approached police or lodged a complaint or FIR. But we are keeping a tab on the matter,” said Hiren Chandra Nath, Police Commissioner, Guwahati.

Rajib Kumar Bora, secretary, All Assam Hall Owners’ Association, dismissed Das’s claims and said the movie faced “a very poor turnout across the state”. “While Anuradha theatre had committed only five days before Raaes, Das’s movie was not drawing crowds in other theatres, too. Even in Chhaygaon, from where the director had organised crowd-funding for the movie, only 62 viewers turned up on Tuesday,” claimed Bora.

Das, however, has received support from veteran actor, George Baker, who is also a BJP-nominated MP in Rajya Sabha — Assam is ruled by a BJP-led coalition. “I am told Das’s movie was doing well. Even otherwise, a Hindi film, which is collecting huge revenue all over the country, can afford to wait for a week to let an Assamese film run,” said Baker, an Assamese superstar of the 70s who has returned to local cinema after about three decades and is currently shooting in Tezpur.

Baker said the state government should draw up a “good” policy that would protect the interests of Assamese and other local-language films. “I am sure the director doesn’t have direct contact with Barua. But, if Barua is talking about protecting Assamese culture, I think he is right, minus the threat of course,” he said.