Move Vijay Mallya’s Airbus from airport, says Bombay High Court

Vijay Mallya, chairman of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd. (Source: AP Photo) Vijay Mallya, chairman of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd. (Source: AP Photo)

The Bombay High Court Monday said that the luxury Airbus A319 belonging to Vijay Mallya, chairman of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, is blocking the parking area of the Mumbai airport and should hence be taken away from the spot. While the matter was heard, an affidavit was filed by the Service Tax Commission informing the court that “…the attempts were made prior to this date have not resulted in the aircraft being disposed or moved away from the site.”

A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and Bharti Dangre noted that the official liquidator should take a decision. “We would expect him to take a decision and promptly, which would ensure that the aircraft, which is lying for last 2-3 years parked at the airport premises, does not diminish in value further,” the court said in its order.

Janak Dwarkadas, counsel for the airport and also a petitioner, told the court that today it is difficult to assess whether aircraft is airworthy any longer. The aircraft has occupied space at the airport premises. Justice Dharmadhikari said, “It is blocking the parking area…take it away.”

The lawyer appearing on behalf of the official liquidator informed the court that he will seek instructions from them on what can be done regarding the aircraft. The court also noted in its order that Mumbai International Airport Ltd can render all assistance and co-operation so as to enable them to inspect the aircraft. The matter was adjourned to February 26.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App