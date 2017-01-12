Move to take over Dawood Ibrahim’s properties cleared

Dawood Ibrahim, one of India’s most wanted criminals Dawood Ibrahim, one of India’s most wanted criminals

The Appellate Tribunal for Forfeited Property on Wednesday cleared the Centre’s move to takeover underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim’s two properties under the provisions of the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act. It passed the order dismissing 27 appeals of people claiming to be “long term tenants” at the Dambarwala Building and Shabnam Guesthouse in Mumbai. Dambarwala building, where Ibrahim’s s brother Iqbal Kaskar lives, had been declared “illegally acquired property” along with the guesthouse.

Watch What Else is Making News



The government had seized the properties in 2002 and 2005. Kaskar had moved the Mumbai High court in 2015 against Dambarwala building seizure claiming that his mother, Amina Bi, owned the property.

The tribunal noted that the building had been purchased using money allegedly acquired through smuggling and other illegal activities.

The tenants had claimed that they cannot be evicted from the building as they had been paying rent to Amina Bi and were occupying the premises for long.

“Neither the AP/Dawood nor Smt Amina Bi Kaskar nor Hasina Ibrahim Parkar produced any evidence to show that the property had been acquired from legal sources,’’ said the order.

“In the proceedings it was concluded that though the property was held in the name of Amina Bi Kaskar (mother of AP/Dawood), it was acquired from the illegal funds of Shri Dawood Ibrahim Sheikh, AP who was also the real owner of the property.’’

The government had seized Ibrahim’s properties and auctioned them under the same provisions in 2015.