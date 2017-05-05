Move to make doctors prescribe generic medicines: Ananth Kumar writes to Nadda seeking MCI Act change

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Ananth Kumar (File Photo) Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Ananth Kumar (File Photo)

CHEMICALS AND Fertilisers Minister Ananth Kumar has written to Health Minister J P Nadda seeking modifications to the Medical Council of India Act that would make it mandatory for doctors to prescribe generic medicines.

Kumar sought “the necessary amendment in the MCI Act making prescription of drugs in generic names mandatory”.

Till such time that the amendments are made, he urged the Health Ministry to issue directions to government hospital doctors to prescribe medicines by their generic rather than brand names.

While Health Ministry officials said the matter is under consideration, sources said a push for generic drugs would have to be preceded by mandatory tests for bio-availability and bio-efficacy — something yet to be laid down by law.

Bio-availability is defined as the degree and rate at which a substance is absorbed into a living system or is made available at the site of physiological activity. Bio-efficacy is the measure of how effective that compound is once it has reached the target site.

The Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), the highest technical body in drug regulation, wrote to the Health Ministry sometime back for making these tests mandatory for generic products but a decision is yet to be taken.

The Medical Council of India’s regulations already require a doctor to prescribe drugs by generic names as far as possible.

In 2016, Clause 1.5 of the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002, was amended to read: “Use of generic names of drugs: Every physician should, as far as possible, prescribe drugs with generic names and he/she shall ensure that there is a rational prescription and use of drugs.”

The council after the recent reiteration of the government’s commitment sent out circulars to state governments and medical colleges seeking compliance on using generic names of drugs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made a push in Surat last month on use of generic drug names.

In his letter dated April 27, Ananth Kumar has also urged that at least 15 per cent of drug procurements in government hospitals be made from public sector pharmaceutical companies.

He has also asked for amendments to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, to enable Jan Ausadhi pharmacists to dispense generic medicines. The department of pharmaceuticals has set a target of opening 3,000 new Jan Ausadhi stores.

