Move GN Saibaba to jail in Hyderabad: Wife

Vasantha Kumari, the wife of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, Wednesday alleged that the “state wants to end his life inside jail”. Saibaba, serving a life term at Nagpur Central Jail after being convicted of alleged Maoist links, is 90 per cent disabled and suffers 19 ailments, she said.

Addressing reporters in the capital, she demanded that Saibaba be shifted to a jail in Hyderabad, so he can be around family and receive treatment at good government hospitals.

“His interior organs are getting damaged. He goes for many days without any medicine, and three-four times, he has become unconscious and bled from the ears and nose. The size of the stone in his gall bladder has increased and a lump has formed in his abdomen. He also has trouble passing urine and stool. There is no attention being paid to his health; doctors don’t visit. The state wants to end his life in jail,” she alleged.

Kumari said Saibaba himself believed he would not live for long, and said so in a letter to her. “I am on a month’s lease of life. Justice or death — which will come first?” he wrote to her in a letter in December last year.

Former DU Teachers’ Association president Nandita Narain, too, said Saibaba would not be able to survive in jail. “They know that with his health conditions, he can’t last,” she said.

