Mountain Rail cancelled for second day today

The services of Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) were cancelled for the second day Monday between Mettupalayam and Coonoor, owing to heavy rains and resultant falling of trees on the track. The services remained cancelled on Sunday following uprooting of trees on the track at various places till Coonoor. With heavy rains lashing and uprooted trees falling on the track between Kallar and Hillgrove stations, the services were suspended on Monday also, Railway sources said.

Similarly, services of NMR stood cancelled between Coonoor and Mettupalayam, they said. The holiday crowd, particularly tourists were much disappointed due to the cancellation of Heritage train, a major attraction during summer season.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now