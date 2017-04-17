Mount Abu forest fire spreads to new areas

“The fire is still on. It spread to some new pockets because of the dry vegetation,” said Sirohi District Collector. (Representational photo) “The fire is still on. It spread to some new pockets because of the dry vegetation,” said Sirohi District Collector. (Representational photo)

A forest fire spotted in the hills of Mount Abu on Friday morning spread to fresh pockets Sunday because of the dry vegetation.

“The fire is still on. It spread to some new pockets because of the dry vegetation. We are still trying to douse it, though most of it has been controlled,” Sirohi District Collector Abhimanyu Kumar said, adding that no homes were damaged and no person injured. Apart from resources of the district administration, two helicopters of Indian Air Force flew a total of 64 shuttles on Sunday dumping 1,95,500 litres of water over the flames. Over three days, the IAF’s MI-17V5 choppers have flown 144 shuttles dropping close to 4,00,000 litres of water at various locations.

“The embers led to new patches catching fire. However, by evening, we had controlled most of the fire,” Mount Abu SDM Suresh Kumar Ola said. Ola said that “the closest homes were still about 500 metres away from the fire. They’re all safe.”

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha said the Army was asked to provide assistance in “critical areas” of Chipa Beri and along the Abu Road for combating the fire near Chipaberi police station and adjacent locations, including Sthe unset Point and a Ganesh temple. It was brought under control with the help of two columns comprising over 100 army personnel of the Konark Corps.

