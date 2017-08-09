MoU Signed Say cheese for Haryana’s first camera museum

The project, expected to come up at a cost of Rs 4.22 crore, will be owned solely by the MCG, while its management and operations will be handled by the IPAF. The project, expected to come up at a cost of Rs 4.22 crore, will be owned solely by the MCG, while its management and operations will be handled by the IPAF.

Cameras mounted on bomber aircraft used in the Hiroshima and Nagasaki attacks will soon be available for viewing in Gurgaon — far away from where they were used during the Second World War. These will be on display at ‘Museo Camera’, the first camera museum in Haryana, to be developed at the community centre in Gurgaon’s Chakkarpur village, in an area measuring over 18,000 square feet. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the India Photo Archive Foundation (IPAF), Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop the museum.

The project, expected to come up at a cost of Rs 4.22 crore, will be owned solely by the MCG, while its management and operations will be handled by the IPAF. Aditya Arya, curator and collector, who represented the IPAF at the MoU signing, said, “The idea is to motivate people to come and visit this state-of-the-art camera museum, and explore the wonderful world of camera and photography and their evolution.” Officials said the museum will feature rare cameras, photographs, camera lenses, apertures and other equipment, some of them as old as the 1860s.

The establishment will be split into different sections, including a gallery focusing on the evolution of photography, a dark room where visitors can create photographs, an area that can be used for workshops, as well as a library and a cafeteria. In addition, one gallery will be used as a platform where “emerging and established” artists from different genres of photography can showcase their work. To make the museum accessible to as many people as possible, an entry fee will be charged only in certain areas, officials said.

The committee, which will decide the entry fee, will be chaired by the Additional Commissioner of the MCG, and will also include the Zone Joint Commissioner, 2 IPAF representatives, and one representative of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The museum will also be used to engage with students and promote an interest in the form of art, officials added. “We plan to identify 20 students from Chakkarpur village every year, who can do an internship at the museum. The MCG will also support them with an allowance for the same,” said

V Umashankar, Commissioner of the MCG.

