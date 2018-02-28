MoU signed for e-governance of urban local bodies in Punjab

Minister of Local Government, Tourism and Cultural Affairs in Punjab Government Navjot Singh Sidhu. Express Photo by Sahil Walia Minister of Local Government, Tourism and Cultural Affairs in Punjab Government Navjot Singh Sidhu. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

Punjab local bodies department on Wednesday signed an MoU with e-Governance Foundation for managing electronic governance of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state. After the inking of MoU at Chandigarh, local government minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said, “The Punjab government is fully committed to make good its promise of delivering citizen-centric services to the people of the state in a transparent and smooth manner so as to ensure that they do not have to make rounds of government offices to avail the same.”

He said, in total, 67 services would be provided online within a span of one year under 12 modules namely property tax, water and sewerage management, complaints and grievance, licensing, fire service, verification, birth and death, ULB web portal, payroll and financial accounting. Sidhu said the department has decided to go in for the beautification as well as cleaning of seven-km-long Tungdhab Nallah (Amritsar), with the assistance of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute.

He said the work on cleaning and beautification of Tungdhab Nallah (Amritsar) would begin before March 16. The minister said the project estimated to cost Rs 31 crore with regard to ‘budhha nallah’ would first be presented to the cabinet for necessary clearance and batted for adopting the model already executed with aplomb by noted environmentalist Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal in this regard.

Sidhu said Amritsar dump, which has been in existence for the past two decades, would be cleaned up in next three years and a scientific study spanning two months would be undertaken in this connection.

