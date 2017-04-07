Motor Vehicles Bill: Opposition members praise Nitin Gadkari for his ‘impressive performance’ 

Union Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh. File) Union Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh. File)

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday came in for praise in the Lok Sabha from the Opposition whose members said he is “sincere” and has “impressive performance”. During a debate on the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2016, members complimented Gadkari for doing a “very good job”.

Congress leader KC Venugopal, while heaping praise on Gadkari, said he has been a very “sincere” minister who has been trying hard to address major challenges facing the road transport sector.

BJD member Tathagata Satpathy said Gadkari is a “hard working person” who is hell bent on proving that good work can be done even if the government is bad.

“Even in the darkest of night, a single star looks bright,” he remarked.

Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress’ Dinesh Trivedi and few other opposition members also complimented Gadkari for his impressive performance, bringing broad smile on the minister’s face.

Kharge, while complimenting Gadkari for his performance as a Union Minister, pointed towards empty treasury benches, suggesting there was not much appreciation for his work as they were absent when an important bill has been introduced by him.

Satpathy said people in Gadkari’s home town Nagpur of the view that he is doing an excellent work.

“I would like to draw his attention to Bhubaneswar. Bhubaneswar is a city which is coming up and growing and you should look at Bhubaneswar with equal love and affection,” he said.

