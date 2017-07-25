Motor vehicles Bill hits Rajya Sabha roadblock

Sources said Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari has conveyed to the Opposition that he would be willing to accept “all suggestions” to make the amendments better and that this “should not be viewed as a political subject.” Sources said Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari has conveyed to the Opposition that he would be willing to accept “all suggestions” to make the amendments better and that this “should not be viewed as a political subject.”

The Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, which seeks to overhaul the legal framework governing the country’s transport sector, on Monday hit a roadblock in the Rajya Sabha, where it could not be introduced despite it being listed in the day’s business.

The Bill was stalled as opposition parties, including the Congress — which had supported the Bill in the Lok Sabha—indicated their doubts about providing smooth passage to the Bill in the Upper House.

The government has now sought an all-party meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday, to discuss the Opposition’s issues with the Bill.

Sources said Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari has conveyed to the Opposition that he would be willing to accept “all suggestions” to make the amendments better and that this “should not be viewed as a political subject.”

“We have always maintained that this Bill is meant to prevent road accidents and that’s the foremost objective,” said a ministry official. The amendments seek to make traffic offences stricter while bringing in a lot of new offences in the ambit of law.

While the government in the House put up a brave face saying the Bill would eventually be taken up and passed during the course of Monsoon Session, ifs and buts emerging from the opposition camp make the job tougher especially because the NDA doesn’t have a majority in the Upper House.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App