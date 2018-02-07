Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha: You waive loans of big people, not of farmers, Opposition targets govt

The Opposition took up a number of issues to target the government during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Lok Sabha Tuesday (File) The Opposition took up a number of issues to target the government during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Lok Sabha Tuesday (File)

From hardships caused by demonetisation and GST to hiked fuel prices, the government’s failure to create the promised 2 crore jobs a year and its Pakistan policy, the Opposition took up a number of issues to target the government during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Lok Sabha Tuesday.

Congress floor leader Mallikurjan Kharge said the BJP had failed to deliver on its promises, and that first demonetisation had resulted in jobs losses, followed by hardships caused by GST. He added that when “we said that the way GST is being implemented is wrong,” the government did not “accept it”. But later, before the Gujarat elections “they reduced GST rates” of 200 products.

Kharge said the UPA government had announced farm loan waivers worth Rs 72,000 crore, and told the NDA government: “You waive loans worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore of big people, but not for farmers.” He called the National Health Protection Scheme (announced in the budget) an “election stunt” because Rs 2,000 crore will not be enough. The government has allotted Rs 60,000 crore for MNREGA Kharge noted, but at least Rs 90,000 will be required to pay wages for 4 crore families below the poverty line.

Kharge said Pakistan has been killing Indian soldiers and asked the PM on his plans to tackle it. He said while the PM speaks a lot on his foreign trips, he is quiet in the House. “Where is the 56-inch chest?” Kharge said.

Pakodas and jobs

Jyotiraditya Scindia said farmers were not getting the minimum support price promised. He added BJP leaders talk only of jobs about pakodas. He asked what would happen to IIT and IIM graduates.

The BJP accused the Opposition of insulting pakodawallas and claimed an engineer is earning money by selling the snack. Seconding the motion of thanks, BJP MP Pralhad Joshi said: “First you [Congress] insulted Modiji who used to sell tea. Now you are insulting pakodawallas,” he said.

The remarks came a day after BJP president Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha that it was better for a youth to earn a living by selling pakodas instead of remaining unemployed.

Joshi added that in his constituency, he knew a person who holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and sells pakodas. “That man left his job and now sells pakodas because he is earning much more,” he said.

Rakesh Singh, BJP MP from Jabalpur, launched a counter-offensive against the Opposition and said the government has fulfilled “Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a clean India” in less than four years (a reference to Swachh Bharat). “The Congress could not do it in six decades,” he said. Singh, the party’s whip in the House, also spoke about scams and alleged corruption during UPA.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App