Motihari mill workers’ wives want to meet PM

Two sugar mill workers had set themselves ablaze while protesting non-payment of wages. Two sugar mill workers had set themselves ablaze while protesting non-payment of wages.

The wives of the two sugar mill workers from East Champaran, who set themselves ablaze while protesting non-payment of wages, have sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a fair probe into the death of their husbands.

The sugar mill workers have been on a dharna at Jantar Mantar since Thursday, trying to bring to light the injustice and harassment allegedly meted out to them by the local administrations, politicians and the mill owner.

“The company owes 600 workers around Rs 75 crore since 2002. In 2015, the state government initiated a settlement between the factory owner and the workers but the factory owner went back on his word and paid us nothing,” alleged Vinod Singh, joint secretary of the Mazdoor Sangh Union.

Social activist and chairman of the Bonded Labour Liberation Front, Swami Agnivesh, who led the workers to Delhi, said, “We have sought an appointment from the PMO because we want to apprise the PM of the monumental corruption scandal that has played out in east Champaran.”

Thespian Tom Alter will perform a street play titled Champaran Ka Sach to show his solidarity with the protesters at Jantar Mantar Sunday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App