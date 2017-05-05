Motihari immolation: ‘They died because of mill attitude, inaction by administration’

Purnima Devi, wife of union leader Naresh Srivastava. Santosh Singh Purnima Devi, wife of union leader Naresh Srivastava. Santosh Singh

Brajesh Baitha, 24, sits on a plastic chair in front of his thatched house with his mother Maya Devi at Bada Bariyarpur village, near Motihari town. The eldest of the four sons of Suraj Baitha, who died after setting himself on fire last month, Brajesh says it may be called suicide but it was still nothing “less than murder”.

His father, 50, and Naresh Srivastava, 49, joint secretary and general secretary respectively of the labour union in the shut Sri Hanuman Sugar Mill of Motihari, had set themselves on fire on April 10. Brajesh says they died because of the “callous attitude of the management and lack of intervention” by the East Champaran administration.

The two had given prior warning about their self-immolation plans to the district administration and marked copies to authorities at 25 levels, from the President of India to the Chhatauni police station in-charge. Over 600 workers had been demanding payment of 133 months’ salary and reopening of the mill, shut since 2003. It had resumed production at the intervention of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2012, only to shut down again only 45 days later.

Brajesh, a Class IX dropout, runs a small tent rental to support a family of six. He points at the wooden cot where his father would sit. He would often say, Brajesh recalls, that the sugar mill owed him Rs 22 lakh and Rs 43 crore to about 600 workers.

Brajesh’s mother Mina Devi said: “Workers had drawn their last salary, between Rs 10,000 and Rs 18,000, in 2012 and a one-month advance in Holi that year.”

The family owns 4,000 sq ft agricultural land. Baitha’s father had got an Indira Awas Yojana house long ago but that portion of the property went to his brothers. The family got Rs 4.12 lakh as ex gratia for SCs/STs.

The police version is that the two union leaders were provoked into suicide. Brajesh denies it and says, “I have kept all video recordings of the self-immolation and my father’s interactions during treatment [Baitha had died nine days after the incident].”

A Patna Medical College and Hospital video shows Baitha saying no one has provoked them. “…I had written to the administration in 2010 warning of immolation… Whatever I have done is my decision. It is the administration that has brought us to this…”

“We have arrested four mill workers and three social workers for provoking the two union leaders,” says East Champaran SP Jitendra Rana. District magistrate Anupam Kumar, who had held a press conference soon after the act of the union leaders, had said the administration had tried to talk to Naresh.

Brajesh alleges, “We suspect complicity between the district administration and the mill management. Why can’t Bihar police get the mill owner from Kolkata to talk to us?”

A kilometre and a half from Baitha’s house lives the family of Naresh Srivastava, who had become the face of the workers’ agitation. Srivastava had written to the DM on March 22 saying they would set themselves on fire anytime after April 9 midnight unless the management and the district administration found a way out of the crisis.

“He never shared these things with us,” says his wife Purnima Devi, a graduate. “But since he wrote that letter on his letter-pad, the district administration should have made a preventive arrest of the union leaders.” She says her husband could hardly talk after the incident and died the following day. Srivastava, like Baitha, did not blame anyone.

Srivastva, second of four brothers, had got his job at the mill on compassionate grounds after the death of his father in 1984. The family, which lives in workers’ quarters provided by the management, owns four bighas agricultural land at its ancestral village, Mirzapur in Patahi. Two of the brothers are lawyers and one is unemployed. Their mother has been unwell since Naresh’s death. She has been getting free medicine at the intervention of a local group supported by former IPS officer P K Siddharth, who has been campaigning with the media and social workers across the country about this “ignored” incident amid the Bihar government’s Champaran centenary celebrations.

The Srivastava family does not speak about the police claim that someone had provoked the twin suicides. Purnima says all they want is payment of Naresh’s dues and they have “no expectations of the government”. She alleges that the management has backtracked from its assurances about paying dues even after signing an agreement.

Sitting next to a portrait of her bearded husband, she says: “It was no less than a satyagraha. My husband fought and lost.” The couple have no children.

Labour union president Harkhit Baitha says the mill, which is spread over 10 acres, “possesses over 300 acres land”. This could not be independently verified with the mill shut and its manager arrested. Owner Vimal Nopani has not issued any statement since the self-immolation. “It was just about Rs 70 crore in dues, which should not have been a problem for the management of a mill with such huge assets,” says the union president.

Social activist Swami Agnivesh, chairman of the Bonded Labour Liberation Front, has visited Motihari. “My information says the mill owns about 1,400 acres land, and hence it could be a possible land scam,” he alleges, speaking to The Indian Express. “I have demanded a CBI inquiry… When Baitha and Srivastava said before their deaths that no one provoked them, the matter ends there.”

