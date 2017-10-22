Mother, daughter buried alive in Bihar’s Nawada district

A woman and her daughter were buried alive in this Bihar district on Sunday when a mound of earth caved in while they were busy digging mud for domestic purpose.

According to Ravi Paswan, in-charge of Govindpur police station, the incident took place at Bhilua village which falls under Sarkanda Panchayat. He said, Sarita Devi (33) had gone to the mound on the outskirts of the village, along with her 13-year-old daughter Nibha Kumari and a number of other women residing in their neighbourhood for digging mud.

The mother and daughter stayed back after the other women had returned to their homes and apparently dug too deep, leading to the mishap, Paswan said. Their bodies were exhumed by family members and other villagers who informed the police about the incident, he added.

