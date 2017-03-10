Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR region

Mother Dairy sells about 35 lakh litres per day, of which 30 lakh litres is in Delhi-NCR. Mother Dairy sells about 35 lakh litres per day, of which 30 lakh litres is in Delhi-NCR.

In a move that could put a huge burden on the common man, leading milk supplier Mother Dairy on Friday hiked its milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from tomorrow in the Delhi-NCR region. The price of toned milk has been increased to Rs 41 per litre, while full cream milk will be available at Rs 51 per litre.

Mother Dairy, which sells more than 30 lakh litres of milk per day in Delhi-NCR, has increased the prices after eight months.

