Mother and girls ‘thrown off’ train: Woman’s body found on tracks; brother, his friend booked

A day after the body of a six-year-old girl and her two injured sisters were found on railway tracks in Sitapur district, police said their mother had also been found dead near the tracks in Maigalganj area of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday morning. Another sister, the eldest of the four siblings, was found unconscious with severe injuries near the tracks in Mahmudabad area on Tuesday afternoon. All of them were allegedly thrown off the Saharsa (Bihar)-bound Janseva Express coming from Amritsar via Ludhiana, where they had boarded the train.

Police said they suspect the sisters were thrown off the train along with their mother by their maternal uncle and his friend, both of whom have been booked. The girls’ father was also present. This was corroborated by the statements of the injured girls. Earlier, reports had indicated that the paternal uncle was also involved. However, police could not confirm that.

The injured sisters have been identified as Saleeba (4), Anbul (7) and Rabiya (11), daughters of Afreen Khatoon (40). Munni’s (6) body was recovered from the tracks in Manpur area around 11 am, police said. In all Afreen had four daughters. One of them died and three survived.

Ashok Verma, Circle Officer (CO) of Government Railway Police (GRP), Lucknow, said, “It appears that the mother was thrown out at Maigalganj, then Anbul and Saleeba were pushed near Bhawanipur after around 20 km, while Munni, who died, was thrown out after 25 km. Rabiya was later thrown out after around 22 km in Mahmudabad area,” the CO said, adding that a case has been lodged under IPC sections 302, 307 and 323 at the GRP police station in Sitapur against maternal uncle Iqbal and his friend Izhaar. Iddu Ansari, the father, has not been made an accused as the survivors did not confirm if he too was involved in the attack, the CO further said.

