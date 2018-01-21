Mota Varachha: BJP MLAs felicitated in Patidar area

All 12 elected BJP MLAs, including state cabinet minister Kishor Kanani, were felicitated in Patidar-dominated Mota Varachha area in Surat on Saturday. The programme was organised by Mota Varachha Nagrik Abhivadan Samithi, formed by people of residential societies. Volunteers of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) in Surat had disrupted several events organised by the BJP in the area in the run-up to the Assembly polls in December.

Earlier, on September 8, 2016, the Patidar Abhivadan Samithi of Surat, had organised the felicitation of Patidar MLAs and BJP national president Amit Shah at Abrahma in Surat. The volunteers and supporters of Surat PAAS had created disturbances at the programme. Since then not a single political programme was organised at Varachha area in Surat which has three Assembly seats.

