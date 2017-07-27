Most MLAs wanted Tejashwi to resign to save alliance, says RJD legislator

RJD MLA Maheshwar Yadav (ANI photo) RJD MLA Maheshwar Yadav (ANI photo)

The first instance of a rift in the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD surfaced with party MLA Maheshwar Yadav supporting Nitish’s decision to break off the alliance.

“It is Nitish ji’s habit that he does not keep alliances with tainted individuals, which is why Grand Alliance fell,” the MLA told news agency ANI. He added, “Most of the MLAs of our party were of the opinion that Tejashwi should resign so that alliance and govt remain saved.”

Taking a dig at his party chief, who has stood in strong support of his son Tejashwi, the MLA said, “Affection of children and family makes a person weak in politics. Nitish Kumar walks alone and with honesty. That is why he is successful,” he said.

Kumar dumped the Grand Alliance to return to the BJP-led NDA Wednesday after the RJD made it clear that Tejashwi will not resign in the backdrop of the corruption allegations mounted against him. Ever since the CBI raids on premises linked to Lalu Yadav and his family, the RJD chief has been alleging ‘political vendetta’ by the BJP with the aim of breaking Opposition unity.

However, Kumar on Wednesday said his ‘inner conscience’ told him to resign even as the circumstances were difficult to work in. Kumar conducted meetings with Tejashwi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi but the alliance could not be salvaged.

Earlier on Thursday, he was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar, thus forming a government with the support of the BJP and virtually ending all ties with the RJD and the Congress.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd