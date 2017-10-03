Most farmer suicides happened in region represented by Vasundhara Raje: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot also lamented that there was no representative of farmers on the committee. (File photo) Sachin Pilot also lamented that there was no representative of farmers on the committee. (File photo)

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Tuesday claimed that most cases of farmer suicides happened in the Hadoti region which is represented by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh.

Chief minister Raje’s assembly constituency, Jhalrapatan, falls under the Jhalawar district, and her son, Dushyant Singh, is the present Lok Sabha MP of the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing a gathering before the start of a 100-km mega ‘Kisan Nyay rally’ in Baran district, Pilot said, “It is unfortunate that the government did not console the victims’ families and instead rubbed salt into their wounds by saying that personal reasons forced the farmers to commit suicide.”

“Seventy-five cash-strapped farmers in Rajasthan were forced to commit suicide and most of the suicides occurred in the Hadoti region of the state,” Pilot said.

This was the reason why he had decided to start his rally from Baran, Pilot had said earlier.

Claiming that one more farmer committed suicide in the state yesterday, he said that it signified that farmers had no trust in a committee formed by the state government to write off their loans.

He also lamented that there was no representative of farmers on the committee.

The Kisan Nyay Yatra which started from Baran district today will culminate into a Kisan Sammelan on October 6 in Jhalawar.

The rally aims at putting pressure on the government for a complete loan-waiver for farmers, GST exemption on agriculture equipment and raising the minimum support price for their produce.

