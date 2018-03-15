Most custodial deaths, communal violence in UP last year: govt

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir (Express photo: Purushottam Sharma/File) Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir (Express photo: Purushottam Sharma/File)

As many as 1,680 cases of custodial deaths were registered by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the past 10 months across the country, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said 1,530 deaths in judicial custody and 144 cases of deaths under police custody were registered by the NHRC between April 1, 2017 and February 28 this year.

During this period, 19 cases of alleged fake encounters were also registered by the NHRC, of which six had taken place in Uttar Pradesh, he said. The NHRC registered 365 cases of judicial and custodial deaths in Uttar Pradesh, 127 such cases in West Bengal, 118 cases each in Punjab and Maharashtra, 107 in Madhya Pradesh, and 102 cases in Bihar, during the period, Ahir said.

In another reply, the ministry informed Lok Sabha that UP recorded most communal violence in the country last year. Ahir said, 822 communal incidents took place in the country in 2017, up from 703 such incidents in 2016.

