Most crucial elections of 2017 through the eyes of India’s best cartoonist EP Unny



The recently concluded assembly elections left some surprising wins and some expected losses. The BJP swept Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority of 324 seats. It also clinched Uttarakhand and managed to put Manipur and Goa in its kitty, too. The political fervour only got louder with the appointment of Yogi Adityanath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. In Goa, former Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar left his portfolio to be the chief minister.

EP Unny, chief political cartoonist at The India Express and among the best in the country, brought out humour in all of this high voltage political drama. From the BJP’s win in UP to how the Congress failed to form government in Goa and Manipur despite having the numbers, here are some of the best cartoons from the elections of 2017 that will decide the political discourse for the next few years at least.

